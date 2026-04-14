Philippines, US military drills underscore Washington's defence commitment, US official says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Filipino soldiers fire a howitzer during the annual joint military exercises between the U.S. and Philippine troops called \"Balikatan\" or shoulder-to-shoulder, in Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, May 3, 2025. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

MANILA, April 14 - The latest round of military drills involving the Philippines, the United States and several partner nations will underscore Washington's "ironclad" commitment to its treaty ally and to the region, even as global attention remains fixed on the Middle East, a U.S. military official said on Tuesday.

Running from April 20 to May 8 across multiple locations in the Philippine archipelago, the annual "Balikatan" or "shoulder-to-shoulder" drills will see more than 17,000 troops participate in one of the largest and most complex training programmes yet, expanding beyond bilateral exercises into a broader multinational effort.

"Balikatan represents an opportunity to showcase our ironclad alliance with the Philippines and demonstrate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Colonel Robert Bunn, U.S. spokesperson for the exercises, said at a press conference in Manila.

Japan's participation in the programme is set to expand this year, with members of its Self-Defense Force taking part in live-fire drills for the first time, using its Type 88 surface-to-ship missile to help sink a decommissioned vessel during a maritime strike exercise.

Tokyo has been strengthening its defence engagement with Manila after they signed a reciprocal access agreement in 2024 nL1N3R70F2, allowing them to deploy their militaries in each other's territory.

The exercises are also set to highlight the Philippines' widening network of security partnerships with Canada nL4N3WD029, France nL6N40F04A, New Zealand nL4N3R70AL and Australia, with the countries contributing naval vessels, aircraft and troops.

Bunn said the scale and scope of this year's Balikatan demonstrate the country's sustained commitment to the Indo-Pacific, despite competing global demands.

Thousands of U.S. personnel are deploying to the Philippines for the drills, reinforcing alliance readiness, regional stability, and the shared goal of maintaining a free and open region, U.S. and Philippine military officials said.

The expanded drills come amid rising tensions nL6N3VU01W between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, where Manila has accused Beijing of increasingly aggressive actions, an accusation China rejects.

Activities will span air, land, sea, and cyber domains, including maritime operations, integrated air and missile defence, counter-landing live-fire exercises, and humanitarian missions.

Colonel Dennis Hernandez, Philippine spokesperson for the exercises, said the country has the right to bolster its defence capabilities, adding that the drills were not directed at any country. REUTERS