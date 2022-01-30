Muted festive celebrations across Asia amid fears of Omicron

SEOUL - With fears of the highly infectious Omicron variant spreading rapidly, the authorities across Asia have urged people against travelling over the festive holidays to reunite with their families and celebrate the start of a new year.

Festive events, such as fairs and fireworks, have also been cancelled to prevent mass gatherings that could become hotbeds for infections, leaving those who gather to celebrate in muted fashion.

In China, where Chun Jie or Spring Festival is the most important festive season, the authorities are scrambling to prevent any surge in infections that could jeopardise the Beijing Winter Olympics starting on Friday (Feb 4).

Despite a strict Covid-zero policy, China had 2,127 active cases of the coronavirus as at Saturday (Jan 29).

Local governments have resorted to a carrot-and-stick approach to make residents stay put, with some provinces handing out incentives such as shopping vouchers, tickets to attractions and even cash.

Others have mandated either centralised or home quarantine of up to 14 days for those returning home for the Chinese New Year.

State-owned enterprises and schools have also discouraged their employees from travelling.

The biggest migration in the country happens during the few weeks before and over the new year break, when millions travel home or take a holiday.

Despite the restrictions, the Ministry of Transport still expects the Chinese to clock 1.18 billion trips during this period, a nearly 40 per cent rise from last year, but still significantly lower than the three billion trips made pre-pandemic in 2019.

Flare-ups have occurred in various parts of China, including central city Xi'an, even as the authorities try to stamp them out with mass testing, lockdowns and quarantines.

Madam Liu Shun, 56, a domestic worker in Beijing, has decided to forgo her annual trip home to Lanzhou in Guizhou province, as she is uncertain if she will be able to return to Beijing should there be an outbreak in her home city.

"It's the first time I haven't gone home during Chun Jie, but it just seems so difficult with Covid-19 tests at both ends, quarantine and the possibility of being stuck," she said. "I'll have to make do with a video call."