Malaysia to meet Coldplay concert organiser over ticket scalpers

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian authorities will meet the organiser of a Coldplay concert after complaints from fans who could not get tickets for the British rock band’s performance because scalpers have bought them in bulk for resale.

The meeting will focus on measures that can be taken by the organiser to ensure the issue does not reoccur, Bernama reported, citing Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. The ministry will also examine legal provisions in case it needs to take action, Mr Fahmi said, according to the report.

Tickets for Coldplay’s Nov 22 concert were snapped up within hours after sales began May 17, local media reported. Fans took to social media to vent their frustration, with many urging people to stop buying from scalpers, who purchase tickets in large quantities and resell them at a higher price.

Prices skyrocketed after bookings opened, with the cheapest ticket – originally priced at RM228 ($67) – being sold for almost eight times more on event marketplace Viagogo, The Star newspaper reported. Official prices for the event ranged from RM228 to RM3,000.

In a tweet on May 17, Mr Fahmi described the ticket resale prices as “outrageous” and said he would discuss the issue of scalpers with Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub. BLOOMBERG