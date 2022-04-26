Macron must fulfil heavy responsibility for European stability: Japan News

TOKYO (THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Voters in France might have considered the continued service of President Emmanuel Macron, who places importance on cohesion in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, as the best way to ensure stability in their country and in Europe.

In the runoff for the French presidential election, centrist incumbent Macron was reelected, defeating Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally party. This is the first time in 20 years that an incumbent president has been reelected since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

Macron will continue to pursue international cooperation in diplomacy and reforms of the rigid pension system and labour market in domestic affairs for the next five years. As for Macron's achievements in his first term, he has touted his efforts to revitalise the economy and reduce unemployment.

Le Pen, on the other hand, tried to capture votes from people dissatisfied with price increases caused by the Ukraine crisis, but was unsuccessful. There may be a growing recognition in France that economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are necessary and that France must accept a certain blow to its own economy.

With the decline of established political parties, the previous mindset of "leftist" versus "rightists" has disappeared in French politics, and the focus has shifted to "internationalism" versus "nationalism." The biggest issue in this election, too, was how to view relations with the EU and Nato.

Macron believes that France should play a leading role in promoting EU integration, and he has emphasised EU unity in dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has also highly praised Nato as an indispensable player in Europe's security.

In contrast, Le Pen has advocated a foreign policy that downplays the role of international organisations and insisted that the interests of France's own people should be prioritised without being bound by the rules of the EU. She is reluctant to impose sanctions against Russia and presented a view that France should not engage in military cooperation with Nato.

If Le Pen had been elected, the EU and Nato would have been plunged into chaos over the Ukraine issue, and the stability of Europe would have been undermined. The worst-case scenario can be said to have been avoided.

The Ukraine crisis is forcing European countries to strengthen their security arrangements against Russia and review their energy supply systems. Given that there is no prospect for an early ceasefire, medium- to long-term measures are essential.

France has a major role to play. Macron has advocated security cooperation among EU member states, moves to break from dependence on Russia for procurement of natural gas and other resources, and a return to nuclear power generation.

While bridging the difference in attitude with Germany, which has close economic ties with Russia, France needs to drive the EU forward together with its neighbour.