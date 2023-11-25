Israel receives list of hostages to be released on Nov 25 by Hamas

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israel has received a list of hostages set to be freed from Gaza on Nov 25 by Palestinian militant group Hamas, officials said, following the release of 24 hostages during the first day of a planned four-day truce on Nov 24.

Israeli security officials were reviewing the list, said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government promised to work toward the release of all hostages taken by Hamas in an attack on Israel on Oct 7.

The released hostages, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, were transferred out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, accompanied by eight staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in a four-car convoy, the ICRC said.

They were then taken to Israel for medical checks and reunions with relatives.

Qatar, which acted as mediator for the truce deal, said 13 Israelis had been released, some with dual nationality, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino - farm workers employed in southern Israel when they were taken hostage. Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children detainees were released from Israeli jails.

The Israeli hostages freed included four children accompanied by four family members, and five elderly women.

US President Joe Biden said there was a real chance of extending the truce and that the pause in fighting was a critical opportunity to get humanitarian aid into Gaza. The pause in fighting was the first break in the war that erupted seven weeks ago.

Mr Biden declined to speculate about how long the Israel-Hamas war would last. Asked at a press conference what his expectations were, Mr Biden said Israel's goal of eliminating Hamas was a legitimate but difficult mission.

"I don't know how long it will take," Mr Biden said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that 196 trucks of humanitarian aid, including food, water and medical supplies, were delivered through the Rafah crossing on Nov 24, the biggest aid convoy into Gaza since Hamas' assault on Israel and Israeli bombardment of the territory in retaliation.

Some 1,759 trucks have entered the enclave since Oct 21, it said.

Mixed emotions in Israel

The families of the hostages expressed mixed emotions, fearing for those left behind.

"I'm excited for the families who today are going to hug their loved ones," Ms Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of Omer Shem Tov, 21, said in an interview with Israel's Channel 12.