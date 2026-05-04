Iran prevents entry of U.S. warships into Strait of Hormuz, Navy says

DUBAI, May 4 - Iran's navy said on Monday it had prevented the entry of enemy warships into the Strait of Hormuz by issuing a "swift and decisive warning", according to state TV.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. would start an effort on Monday morning to free ships stranded in the strait as a "humanitarian gesture" to aid neutral countries in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The semi-official Fars news agency said a U.S. warship had been hit by two missiles while sailing near the port of Jask at the southern entrance to the strait and turned back from its attempt to transit the strait.

Iran's armed forces issued several warnings on Monday to foreign navies not to cross into the Strait of Hormuz or face a "decisive response". REUTERS