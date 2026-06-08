India says fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian sailors, all crew safe

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NEW DELHI, June 8 - India's shipping ministry said on Monday that a fire was reported on an oil tanker, Marivex, off the coast of Oman with 24 Indian sailors on board, adding that all of them were safe.

The Madagascar-flagged vessel was not carrying cargo, Opesh Kumar Sharma, a director in the federal port and shipping ministry, told a press conference.

"All Indian seafarers are presently safe. We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety," Sharma said.

He said the cause of the fire, which hit the vessel at 1.30 p.m. local time, was not immediately known. REUTERS