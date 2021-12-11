Europe makes moves to up its game in Asia

The return of Europe has been among the most eye-catching developments in Asian security affairs this year. Armed with an array of freshly minted Indo-Pacific strategies, numerous Europeans nations, as well as the European Union itself, have spent the last 12 months trying to craft a higher-profile role in the region.

Europe's new Asian turn is significant on a number of levels. It is likely to continue over the next year. That said, a good deal of scepticism remains over whether the ambitions and pledges contained in these documents will be sustained. Overcoming this requires sustained and ongoing efforts next year, and beyond.