Why EU is stepping up role in Indo-Pacific

Amid growing geopolitical competition, the European Union has a vital interest in the regional order remaining open and rules-based

Josep Borrell for The Straits Times
The EU has a vital interest that the regional order in the Indo-Pacific remains open and rules-based, and wants to enhance cooperation with all regional partners who share the same goals, says the author.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The world's centre of gravity is moving to the Indo-Pacific region, in geo-economic and geopolitical terms. Recently, the decision by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to deepen their security and defence ties (the so-called Aukus group) has certainly triggered a lot of debate on the underlying dynamics in the region and how partners can best respond.

As the European Union, we have a big stake in the future of the region and, we believe, a big contribution to make as well.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 