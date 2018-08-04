Eat in moderation, but don't worry about food taboos: PM Lee shares doctor's tips with Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin

Eat in moderation, but there is no need to worry about observing food taboos.

These were some of the tips Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin when he visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday (Aug 2).

Mr Muhyiddin is recovering at the hospital after receiving treatment following surgery for a pancreatic tumour which was detected at the early stage.

Writing on his Facebook page on Friday, Mr Lee said he was glad the treatment went well and wished Mr Muhyiddin a speedy recovery.

"I visited yesterday. He is recovering in hospital here after an operation. Glad that it was successful, and that he is doing well," he said in the post.

Mr Lee, a two-time cancer survivor, said he also shared the medical advice he had received from his own doctor during the visit.

"I shared with him my own doctor's advice when I was ill - eat in moderation, but no need for any pantangs (taboos) about food. I remember even enjoying durians!" he added.

Mr Lee was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2015 and underwent surgery the following month to remove his cancerous prostate gland.

At a May Day Rally that same year, he said he had been given a clean bill of health following the treatment.

Mr Lee had a bout of lymphoma in 1992, which has since been in remission.

Photos of PM Lee visiting Mr Muhyiddin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman at his ward had also been shared on Mr Muhyiddin's Facebook page.

Several Malaysian leaders, including Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, have also paid him a visit.

Mr Muhyiddin went on leave from July 12 for the treatment, and is expected to be back on duty in about a month.

Tun Dr Mahathir is carrying out the duties of the Home Minister in the meantime.