Xi denies 2027 Taiwan invasion plans, but analysts say island should remain vigilant

TAIPEI – A single point from the Biden-Xi meeting has dominated headlines in Taiwan: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s apparent denial of plans to invade the island in the near future.

During the four-hour meeting between Mr Xi and United States President Joe Biden on Nov 15 outside of San Francisco, the two leaders had a substantial discussion on Taiwan – which Mr Xi described as the biggest, most dangerous issue facing the two superpowers.

According to a senior US official, the Chinese leader rejected American reports that Beijing was planning for military action against Taiwan in 2027 or 2035.

“He basically said there are no such plans, and that no one had informed him about them,” the official told reporters, adding that Mr Xi had displayed a hint of irritation in his remarks.

Taiwanese TV outlets covered the news extensively, featuring looks of surprise and disbelief from members of the public in street interviews. On Facebook, social media users said it was difficult to trust Mr Xi’s comments given Beijing’s military aggression towards the island.

Analysts agreed it was not time to let one’s guard down, despite China’s ostensible assurances.

Distinguished Professor Kou Chien-wen, who teaches political science at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, said the possibility of China attacking Taiwan still exists.

“We cannot act like there’s no risk any more,” he added.

National Taiwan University political scientist Chen Shih-min believes Mr Xi made the comments as part of an overall milder tone taken throughout the meeting with his US counterpart.

“China is facing significant economic challenges and really needs to stabilise US-China ties to reassure international investors that it is safe to invest there,” he said.

“Given how Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in the US-China rivalry, he does not wish to further escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait. But saying that he will not attack Taiwan by 2027 does not mean that he no longer intends to take Taiwan at all.”

Taiwan faces the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims sovereignty over the territory that it insists must be “reunified” with the mainland one day.

There had been concern among some observers about the possibility of an attack in the near term, given Beijing’s heightened military aggression towards the island in recent times.

Over the past three years, Chinese warships and warplanes have crossed the Taiwan Strait separating China and Taiwan almost daily. Just a day after the Biden-Xi meeting, Beijing sent 12 aircraft and five vessels around the island.