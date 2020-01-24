Wuhan virus: Countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus

PARIS (AFP) - A new virus has claimed 17 lives since emerging on Dec 31 in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Here is a list of countries that have so far confirmed cases of the so-called coronavirus.

China

As of Thursday, more than 570 people have been infected across China, most of them in Wuhan.

Hong Kong and British scientists have estimated that between 1,300 and 1,700 people in the city may have been infected.

Macau

The gambling hub, hugely popular with mainland China tourists, has confirmed two cases.

The first was a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in Macau by high-speed rail on Sunday, via the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

Hong Kong

As of Thursday, two people have tested positive in Hong Kong. Both had visited Wuhan in recent days and are being treated on isolation wards in hospital.

Japan

On Jan 16, Japan's health ministry confirmed its first case - a man who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalised on Jan 10, four days after his return to Japan.

Singapore

Singapore on Thursday (Jan 23) confirmed its first case - a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Monday.

South Korea

South Korea reported its first case on Jan 20 - a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan.

Taiwan

On Jan 22, the self-ruled island of Taiwan, authorities confirmed a first case - a Taiwanese woman in her fifties, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing and a sore throat.

Thailand

Thailand has detected two cases - a 74-year-old Chinese woman, who is being treated at hospital after presenting with symptoms at Thailand's biggest airport Suvarnabhumi on Jan 13.

On Jan 8, a Chinese traveller was diagnosed with mild pneumonia that was later confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus.

United States

On Jan 21, the United States announced its first case - a man in his 30s living near Seattle.

Officials say he is in a good condition and approached authorities himself after reading about the virus in news reports.

Vietnam

Two cases have been confirmed so far in Vietnam - a Chinese man living in Ho Chi Minh City, who was infected by his father who travelled to Vietnam on Jan 13 from the Chinese city of Wuhan.