Wuhan virus: Companies in Shanghai cannot resume work before Feb 9 due to virus fight

Passengers wear masks at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai on Jan 22, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Shanghai government has said companies in the city are not allowed to resume operations before Feb 9, an official at the municipality announced at a press conference on Monday (Jan 27).

The measure is applicable to government and private companies but is not applicable to utilities and some other firms such as medical equipment companies and pharmaceutical companies, the official said.

China's cabinet has announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.

