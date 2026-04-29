Why nationality is more than a personal choice in South Korea

In South Korea, decisions to renounce citizenship are often viewed through a more charged lens, touching on questions of obligation, privilege and fairness.

SEOUL - Should a man whose wife is American and whose two children hold British citizenship lead South Korea’s monetary policy? This question has left many South Koreans without an easy answer, caught between rational acceptance and a quiet sense of unease.

In many countries, nationality is seen largely as a personal legal status shaped by family ties, mobility and individual choice. In South Korea, still a relatively homogeneous society, decisions to renounce citizenship - particularly within the families of high-profile figures - are often viewed through a more charged lens, touching on questions of obligation, privilege and fairness.

When Shin Hyun-song was nominated as governor of the Bank of Korea, the scrutiny that followed focused not on his economic credentials, but on the nationalities of his family members. All of his immediate family members hold foreign citizenship, having renounced their Korean nationality.

His wife is a US national who renounced her South Korean citizenship in 2011, while his daughter and son are both British citizens. His son gave up his South Korean nationality before turning 18, making him legally exempt from mandatory military service - a sensitive issue in a country that remains technically at war with North Korea.

Questions have also been raised over allegations that his daughter was falsely registered as a South Korean resident and continued to use a South Korean passport without reporting her change in nationality, a move some believe may have allowed her to access benefits reserved for South Korean nationals. South Korea does not normally permit dual citizenship.

During Mr Shin’s confirmation hearing on April 17, Representative Chun Ha-ram of the minor conservative Reform Party said his profile “raises questions about the accuracy of his statements,” reflecting broader concerns over transparency and accountability.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Shin apologised, saying “I am already aware that the public does not view my personal situation favorably.” He said his wife plans to apply to restore her South Korean nationality, while his children, who are adults, live abroad and have lives of their own.

The nationality issue is not confined to policymakers.

Former Major League Baseball player Choo Shin-soo recently announced that he would take legal action against online commenters who accused his two sons - who renounced their South Korean nationality before turning 18 - of evading military service, illustrating how quickly private family decisions can become public controversies.

Fans, in particular, expressed strong disappointment, highlighting Choo’s own national service exemption, which he gained by helping South Korea to gold at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

“Choo received a military exemption but did not continue to represent the national team, and his sons hold US citizenship. In contrast, some young men born and raised in the United States still choose to serve in the Korean military,” one netizen wrote.

Another comment read, “Choo is a Korean baseball player who represented the national team. Yet, his sons hold US citizenship, meaning they decided not to be Koreans. What a shame.”

At the center of both cases lies more than nationality. It is about obligation, and what that means in Korea, particularly for those seen as representing the country.

South Korea ties citizenship closely to duty, most notably mandatory military service for men.

The country mandates military service for all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28, either in combat roles or through alternative service, unless they are granted exemptions for health or other clearly defined reasons.

While dual nationality is permitted under certain conditions for both men and women, it comes with strict timelines and requirements. For many South Koreans, the issue is less about legality than fairness. It puts more weight on whether someone is seen as carrying the same burden as everyone else and that even applies to the president.

That helps explain why cases involving senior public officials or prominent names draw outsized attention. In a country marked by intense competition for jobs, education and housing, even the perception of an advantage can provoke a strong public response.

The rise of online platforms has amplified that dynamic, turning what might once have remained a largely unnoticed issue into a real-time, heated public debate where opinions form quickly and often harden.

There is also a generational dimension to the debate, as more South Korean families live, study and work abroad, making questions of nationality both more complex and more common.

For these globally mobile families, holding or choosing a foreign passport can be a practical decision. At home, however, it is viewed through a lens shaped by duty, identity and fairness, which adds to the friction.

While public opinion remains divided, lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party defended Shin, describing him as a globally respected scholar who gave up a lucrative position to serve the country.

They also argued that linking his children’s personal matters to his qualifications was excessive, suggesting that greater weight should be placed on professional competence than on family matters that are beyond his control.

Part of the answer, according to critics, lies in the expectations placed on those in positions of power, a dynamic that explains why the private decisions of public figures and their families often become matters of public interest.

For decades, senior public officials, as well as A-list celebrities and sports players, have been held to particularly high moral standards, shaped in part by Confucian values that emphasise personal integrity and social responsibility.

“Senior officials are judged more harshly because people expect them to set a good example, as they are given the role of guiding and representing the people,” professor Koo Jeong-woo from Sungkyunkwan University’s Department of Sociology, told The Korea Herald.

“For many Koreans, it ultimately comes down to fairness, as there is a strong sense that no one, regardless of background, should be exempt from the responsibilities others are expected to bear,” the professor underscored.

Mr Huh Chang-deog, a sociology professor at Yeungnam University, noted that the topic of nationality has increasingly posed a dilemma in the appointment of officials: whether to prioritise expertise or the public’s moral expectations.

The professor noted that Shin’s case underscores a broader tension that is unlikely to fade as South Korea becomes more globally connected, leaving the question of whether nationality is a private choice or a public responsibility increasingly unresolved.

“In the case of the central bank governor, if he is said to be an outstanding economic expert the country needs, there may still be grounds for appointing him, even if there are concerns related to their family,” the professor explained. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK