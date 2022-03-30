Why did North Korea fake a 'monster missile' test?

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea faked a "successful" launch of its most powerful long-range missile to shore up domestic support for Kim Jong Un's regime after the real test ended in failure, analysts say.

State media trumpeted the "miraculous" launch of what it claimed was a new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24, publishing dramatic photos and videos of leader Kim personally overseeing the test.

But analysts identified discrepancies in Pyongyang's account, and South Korean and US intelligence agencies have concluded that North Korea actually fired a Hwasong-15 - a less-advanced ICBM which it had already tested in 2017.

Why would North Korea do this? Analysts say it urgently needed a domestic propaganda victory ahead of a key anniversary, after the real launch of the Hwasong-17 a week before ended in failure with the missile exploding above the capital Pyongyang.

"North Korea wanted to shore up citizens' loyalty ahead of the Day of the Sun by branding Kim Jong Un a capable leader of a military powerhouse," analyst Yang Moo-jin told AFP, referring to the birth anniversary of founding leader Kim Il Sung on April 15.

But "the March 16 launch failed spectacularly and - worse - it happened in Pyongyang so people got to witness the dramatic failure. Kim probably thought he needed something very strong to make up for it, and that's probably why he lied," Dr Yang added.

A South Korean intelligence briefing said that after the botched March 16 launch, Pyongyang turned to fabrication "to stem rumours and bring regime stability," local reports said.

With only eight days between the failed launch and the purported successful one, there would have been no time to analyse what went wrong and actually correct it - hence why Pyongyang turned to subterfuge, the reports added.

Fake it til you make it?

It would not be the first time North Korea has fabricated weapons development progress - it attempted to pass off a failed January 2016 submarine-launched ballistic missile test as a success using altered video footage, analysts said.

It is surprising that Pyongyang is still up to "such 'fake it till you make it' shenanigans", said Dr Mason Richey, an associate professor at Hankuk University.

The fact that independent analysts - let alone US and South Korean intelligence - were able to detect it so quickly undermines North Korea's credibility, he said.

If Pyongyang has "lied about something as apparently obvious as ICBM type, have they also lied about more opaque areas", like whether their missiles survive re-entry or how light and compact their warheads are.

If the credibility of its nuclear deterrent is called into question, it "could make uber-hawkish defence officials in the US a bit itchier to try a bloody-nose or decapitation strike in future US-North Korea crises", he added.

North Korea announced the purported Hwasong-17 launch with a slick, Hollywood-style video featuring leader Kim in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, flanked by generals, appearing to give the signal to launch a giant missile.

But discrepancies spotted in that footage were what first tipped analysts off that the official version of events was misleading at best.