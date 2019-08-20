Which Hong Kong firm is next to face Beijing's wrath after Cathay Pacific?

The sudden resignation of Cathay Pacific chief executive officer Rupert Hogg last week over corporate political correctness has put Hong Kong companies on alert, as the million-dollar question of who could be next hangs in the air.

Observers in the political and business sectors say Mr Hogg's shocking exit is a warning to all Hong Kong firms and foreign multinational companies (MNCs) that they risk being at the receiving end of Beijing's wrath.

Long-time China observer Brock Silvers, who is managing director of Shanghai-based Kaiyuan Capital, said Mr Hogg's departure shows that China regulators have an effective veto over the flagship carrier.

"This should be disconcerting for both Hong Kong corporations and MNCs based there. Those with significant business in China, like Cathay Pacific, will find a way to work with Beijing. Those that don't, however, may find themselves questioning the necessity and wisdom of a Hong Kong base."

In the airline's case, it is particularly susceptible to influence from Beijing as both its passenger and cargo lines derive significant revenue from flights to, from, or over China.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy noted that Mr Hogg's sudden exit is meant as a warning to the others to align their corporate political correctness with Beijing.

"The use of economic power is not new and Beijing is very experienced in the use of this strategy. It either does it through the public or carries out the measure itself," Prof Wu said.

Mr Hogg on Friday (Aug 16) announced his resignation through the Hong Kong stock exchange. It came a week after the Chinese government demanded that Cathay workers who took part in the on-going Hong Kong demonstrations be barred from flying to the mainland, and days after the airline's leaders met government officials in Beijing.

This, after the carrier's pilots and flight attendants took part in the strikes and demonstrations that shifted from being anti-extradition to a wider movement urging universal suffrage. Cathay fired two pilots who had been suspended for their links to the protests.

Chinese state media The Global Times said in an article that Cathay Pacific's latest gesture was viewed by many as too little to restore its scarred reputation and the loss of customers, prompting questions about further retribution by Beijing.

Prof Wu noted that in the past week or so, key influential tycoons in the city have come out to express their views against violence, including property billionaire Li Ka Shing, who on Friday (Aug 16) bought cryptic full-page ads in local newspapers, using literary language to call for an end to the unrest.

Even global accounting firms were dragged into the fray, with the Big Four - PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and Ernst & Young, now known as EY - putting out statements distancing themselves from a full-page ad that supported the demonstrations. The ad, signed and paid for by a group of anonymous employees of the firms, appeared in Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper on Friday.

Before that, Hong Kong conglomerate Jardine Matheson, that owns the Mandarin Oriental luxury hotel chain, strongly supported the local government and condemned the violence that had escalated for 10 straight weeks.

Luxury brands Versace, Coach and Givenchy were also forced in recent days to apologise for selling T-shirts that implied Hong Kong was not part of China.

"Hong Kong's highly problematic social unrest only increased the seriousness of Beijing's response, and the approaching National Day celebration further rubbed raw nerves," said Mr Silvers, referring to Oct 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The protests in Hong Kong started in March this year but escalated from June 9 over consecutive weekends. Over the past two months, marches often started out peacefully but ended with protesters clashing with police who had to deploy tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The city received a rare respite over the Aug 17-18 weekend - the 11th - of protests which ended peacefully, in a strong and clear signal to Chief Executive Carrie Lam's government to address the demands, including the full withdrawal of the now-suspended extradition Bill and to set up an independent probe into allegations of police brutality, among other conditions.

Still, as Prof Wu points out, the city's woes are far from over. "The problem now is when Beijing starts to name individuals who support the protests in Hong Kong, whether it is media or intellectuals, and this will scare people."

China's state media over the weekend labelled leading pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong the "new Gang of Four" that colludes with Western forces to instigate unrest and destroy the city.

The four are media tycoon Jimmy Lai, Democratic Party founder Martin Lee, former chief secretary Anson Chan and former lawmaker Albert Ho. The Gang of Four is a reference to allies of China's late chairman Mao Zedong who were eventually convicted in show trials of "counter-revolutionary crimes".