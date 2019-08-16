Cathay Pacific announces shock resignation of CEO Rupert Hogg

HONG KONG (AFP, REUTERS) - Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on Friday (Aug 16) of its chief executive officer Rupert Hogg, days after the Hong Kong carrier was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.

In a statement posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, Cathay Pacific said Mr Hogg had resigned "to take responsibility as a leader of the company in view of recent events".

He has been replaced by Mr Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, the carrier's main shareholder.

The airline also said Mr Paul Loo had resigned as chief customer and commercial officer, and will be replaced by Mr Ronald Lam, the head of its low-cost arm Hong Kong Express.

Cathay Pacific, which has been under pressure from the Chinese aviation regulator for staff actions relating to protests in Hong Kong, said it was fully committed to Hong Kong under the principle of One country, Two systems and was confident the city would have a great future.