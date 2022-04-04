Western diplomats ask China not to separate children with Covid-19 from parents

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Western diplomats have expressed concern about separating children from their parents as part of Covid-19 curbs, a situation that has arisen in Shanghai as the government tries to stamp out the spread of the virus.

The city has been separating Covid-19-positive children from their parents, citing epidemic prevention requirements, which has prompted a widespread public outcry.

Diplomats from more than 30 countries have written to the Chinese Foreign Ministry urging the authorities not to take such a step.

"We request that under no circumstances should parents and children be separated," said a letter written by the French consulate in Shanghai that was addressed to the foreign affairs office of Shanghai on March 31.

In a separate letter to the Chinese Foreign Ministry dated the same day, the British embassy in Beijing said it was concerned by "recent instances when local authorities have sought to separate minors who tested positive for Covid-19 from their parents" and requested assurances that this would not happen to diplomatic staff.

The French consulate and British embassy both said they were writing the letters on behalf of other countries, including European Union states as well as others including Norway, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand after hearing about difficulties caused by Shanghai's lockdown, which the city started carrying out in two stages starting March 28.

Asymptomatic or mild cases should be taken to "a specialised isolation environment with staff who can communicate in English", said the French consulate letter, a copy of which Reuters has seen and verified with two sources.

Currently, asymptomatic cases are taken to centralised quarantine centres, some of which have been described as unsanitary and overcrowded.

The British embassy said there were concerns over the conditions and lack of privacy in recently deployed mobile hospital facilities, adding that isolating in diplomatic housing was a "preferable solution and consistent with our Vienna Convention privileges", in the letter seen by Reuters and verified by two sources.

"The British Consulate-General in Shanghai has been raising its concerns about various aspects of the current Covid-19 policies in relation to all British nationals in China, with the relevant Chinese authorities," a spokesman for the consulate said.

The French consulate declined to comment on the letter. The Australian Consulate General in Shanghai, which was cited in the letters, also declined to comment but said it had been engaging with the local authorities on the Covid-19 restrictions.

The United States did not appear as a signatory on either letter.

However, the US Consul General in Shanghai, Mr Jim Heller, told members of a private chat group for US citizens that the consulate had been underscoring many of the concerns raised by the European letter with the Shanghai government.

A US embassy spokesman declined to comment on Mr Heller's remarks but said that the way embassy staff were treated in the Covid-19 pandemic was "job one" and that the embassy was engaging on Covid-19-related policy with the Chinese government.