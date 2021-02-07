US, Japan, Australia, India plan summit amid China's growing clout, says Sankei newspaper

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Australia, Japan, the United States and India plan to hold a summit to strengthen ties amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, the Sankei newspaper reported, citing unidentified government officials.

The four countries are preparing for the teleconference meeting, whose agenda will include the protection of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to the newspaper.

India has, however, expressed concerns about provoking China, Sankei reported.

Foreign affairs ministers from the so-called Quad nations met for a second time in October last year in Tokyo, the report said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed with US President Joe Biden on a Jan 28 call that the four countries should cooperate closely, it said.

China has been uncomfortable with the Quad alliance, which was first formed in 2007 and revived in 2017. Beijing has denounced the Quad group as a "mini-Nato" aimed at its containment.