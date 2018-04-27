US hopes inter-Korea summit will help lead to 'future of peace': White House

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Donald Trump's White House on Thursday (April 26) voiced hope that the inter-Korea summit would "achieve progress toward a future of peace," just after the North's leader Kim Jong Un took a historic step into the South ahead of talks with its president Moon Jae In.

"We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula," the White House said in a statement.

"The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks."