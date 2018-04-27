Watch Live: Kim Jong Un says historic summit marks 'new starting point' for two Koreas

GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - Leaders of the two Koreas have vowed to "write a new chapter" in ties as they began historic summit talks on Friday (April 27) morning amid hopes of rapprochement on the divided peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in his brief opening remarks before talks began, said that he hopes their meeting will mark the start of "peace and prosperity of new Inter-Korean relations".

"This will be a new starting point for us, we will make a new beginning, and it is with such commitment that I have come to the meeting," he told South Korean President Moon Jae In in comments broadcast live to millions worldwide.

Vowing to take a future-oriented approach, Mr Kim said: "Through today's meeting I hope we won't go back to square one again, and the non-implementation of what is committed will not happen again."

He added that he hopes both sides "can engage in good discussions on very important topics and come up with very, very good results".

South Korea's President Moon, in turn, said that inter-Korean ties were at the "peak of spring" and that the entire world is paying attention to developments on the Korean Peninsula.

"I believe our encounter is extremely important for all of us, and that means a huge burden on our shoulders."

"I guess we have ample time. We can discuss the whole day, over the past seven decades we couldn't really communicate... Definitely we can talk the whole day," Mr Moon said in their meeting held at a conference room in the Peace House, a three-storey building in Panmunjom. Mr Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who is part of the North's delegation, was seen taking notes as her brother and Mr Moon spoke. .

The first inter-Korean meeting in 11 years came after Mr Kim made history by becoming the first North Korean leader to step foot on South Korean soil at about 9.30am local time (8.30am Singapore time).

The two leaders shared a handshake for 22 seconds, before Mr Kim held hands with Mr Moon and invited the South Korean leader to cross the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), or the de facto border, into the North Korean side.

Cheers erupted from officials and reporters at the scene and at the press centre in Kintex, Ilsan city, when Mr Moon accepted the invitation with a broad smile. Mr Moon briefly crossed the border with Mr Kim before they both returned to the South Korean side.

Speaking to Mr Kim at the Peace House later, Mr Moon said: "The MDL is no longer a symbol of division but a symbol of peace. I would like to pay tribute to the courageous decision made by you - you have made a bold and courageous decision, so why don't we make the bold and courageous decision to amicably discuss peace, to once again give a great gift on the whole humankind by achieving peace."

Friday (April 27) marks only the third meeting between leaders of the two Koreas - and the first in South Korea - following summits in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007.

All eyes are on how Mr Kim and Mr Moon will approach the issue of denuclearising North Korea. Their meeting is expected to lead to a declaration that could include a reference to Pyongyang's commitment to relinquish its nuclear weapons.

In a statement issued after Mr Kim made the historic crossing at the MDL, the White House voiced hope that the inter-Korea summit would "achieve progress toward a future of peace".

"We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress towards a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula," the White House said.

"The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks."

The Korean War technically has not ended, a ceasefire deal struck in 1953 was never replaced with a peace treaty. The two Koreas are divided by the heavily-fortified demilitarised zone (DMZ), a 4km-wide strip that stretches 248km from coast to coast.

Mr Kim's delegation include his sister and eight other delegates, including Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam. Mr Kim Yong Nam was present at the first and second inter-Korean summits.

After Mr Kim crossed the MDL,which divides the two Koreas, Mr Kim and Mr Moon were handed flowers by a South Korean boy and girl, students of an elementary school situated in the South's border town of Daeseong-dong, which is the only South Korean village within the heavily-fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

The Presidential Blue House says the welcoming by the children symbolises the start of a new era and that other leaders including US President Donald Trump have previously been welcomed by children.

The two leaders inspected the South's honour guard before beginning their talks at the Peace House in Panmunjom, a truce village on the southern part of the DMZ. This makes Mr Kim the first North Korean leader to inspect a South Korean military honour guard.

Friday's scenes of the leaders of two Koreas walking and laughing together marked a striking contrast to last year’s barrage of North Korean missile tests and its largest ever nuclear test that led to fears of an armed conflict on the Korean peninsula.

Before starting the talks, the North Korean leader, believed to be in his 30s, surprised many watching the historic event on live television by making what appeared to be an impromptu suggestion for a group photo with Mr Moon and all their accompanying delegates, reported Yonhap.

Mr Kim also wrote in in a guestbook at the Peace House summit venue: "A new history begins now – at the starting point of history and the era of peace." He is the first North Korean leader to pen a message in a guestbook in the South.

Between the sessions, Mr Kim and Mr Moon will eat lunch separately before they together plant a commemorative pine tree on the Military Demarcation Line that serves as a de facto border separating the two Koreas.

The two leaders have selected a pine tree grown in 1953 to symbolise the year the armistice was signed. They will be using soil collected from Mount Halla in the South and Mount Baekdu in the North and water from the South's Han River and the North's Daedong River.

They are expected to sign an agreement after their talks, before adjourning for a dinner banquet that is expected to start at about 6.30pm (5.30pm Singapore time).

On the menu is Swiss rosti with a Korean twist - the fried potato dish having been chosen as a homage to Mr Kim's childhood, which he spent in Switzerland. Baked John Dory, made with flat sea fish from the port city of Busan where Mr Moon grew up in, will also be served.