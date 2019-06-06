US has benefited richly from bilateral trade, says Beijing

BEIJING - Days after it accused Washington of scuttling trade talks, Beijing has released yet another government paper on the US-China trade war - this time pointing out how the United States has reaped rich benefits from bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The 11-page research report by China's Commerce Ministry (Mofcom) pointed out that the trade imbalance between both countries was overstated, noting that the US has also benefited richly from bilateral trade.

The report is a riposte to US claims that China is taking advantage of it in bilateral trade, with President Donald Trump tweeting recently that the trade imbalance amounted to US$500 billion (S$683 billion).

This claim was "not in line with facts", said the report, pointing out that in trade in goods with China, the US ran a deficit of US$419.2 billion last year. In trade in services, it ran a surplus of US$40.5 billion.

Mofcom spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular press briefing on Thursday (June 6) that the current US administration has "repeatedly publicised the argument that the US is losing out to China over trade".

He added: "They have used the trade imbalance as an excuse to provoke trade frictions. This report uses statistics and the truth to explain the reasons for the China-US trade imbalance."

For one, the deficit in trade in goods is exaggerated, the report said, claiming that joint research by the commerce ministries of both countries showed that this was as high as 21 per cent in 2015.

The report also noted how bilateral trade in goods has jumped 252 times to reach US$633.5 billion since both countries established diplomatic ties in 1979.

The argument that the US has been taken advantage of has no basis, said Mr Gao, adding that both sides have benefited from years of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

His ministry's report pointed out that China was both an important and fast-growing export destination for the US.

In the decade from 2009, US exports to China supported over 1.1 million American jobs, said the Mofcom report.

"If only one side benefits, with the other side losing out, it would have been impossible for trade and economic cooperation to develop to this stage or reach this size," said Mr Gao, urging Washington to "objectively and reasonably" look at the tangible benefits that such cooperation has brought.

Trade tensions between the US and China have been increasing steadily since talks broke down in Washington last month. Both sides have since levied heightened tariffs on each other's goods.

On Sunday (June 2), Beijing also released a white paper pinning the blame for the breakdown on the US.

In releasing the latest report, Professor Wang Yiwei from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said Beijing was spelling out clearly to the US how economic ties have benefited it, in the hopes that "both sides could return to the negotiating table".

On Thursday, while Mr Trump said talks between both sides were continuing, he also threatened to slap fresh tariffs on "at least" another US$300 billion of Chinese imports.

"Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I'll do that at the right time," Mr Trump told reporters in Ireland before boarding Air Force One to France for D-Day commemorations.