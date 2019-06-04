US says China pursuing 'blame game' on trade negotiations

The US Trade Representative's office and the US Treasury said on June 3 that Chinese negotiators had "backpedaled" on important elements of a deal that had been largely agreed.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's administration said on Monday (June 3) that China was pursuing a "blame game" in recent public statements and a white paper issued on Sunday that misrepresented the nature and history of trade talks between the two countries.

In a joint statement, the US Trade Representative's office and the US Treasury reiterated their view that Chinese negotiators had "backpedaled" on important elements of a deal that had been largely agreed, including on an enforcement provision.

"Our insistence on detailed and enforceable commitments from the Chinese in no way constitutes a threat to Chinese sovereignty," USTR and the Treasury said.

