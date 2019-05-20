US ambassador to China visiting Tibet this week

BEIJING (REUTERS) - US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad was scheduled to visit Tibet this week, a US embassy spokesman said, the first visit to the region by a US ambassador since 2015, amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The visit follows passage of a law in December that requires the United States to deny visas to Chinese officials in charge of implementing policies that restrict access to Tibet for foreigners, legislation that was denounced by China.

"This visit is a chance for the ambassador to engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture and language," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Branstad was travelling to Qinghai and neighbouring Tibet from May 19 to May 25 on a trip that will include official meetings as well as visits to religious and cultural heritage sites, the spokesperson said.

In December, China criticised the United States for passing the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, saying it was "resolutely opposed" to the US legislation on what China considers an internal affair, and it risked causing "serious harm" to their relations.

The US government is required to begin denying visas by the end of this year.

The visit comes as tensions have been running high between the two countries over trade. China struck a more aggressive tone in its trade war with the United States on Friday, suggesting a resumption of talks between the world's two largest economies would be meaningless unless Washington changed course.

Related Story China restricts Tibet access because foreigners cannot handle its high altitude: Official

Related Story Tibet slowly sliding off global radar as Dalai Lama ages

On Saturday, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that recent US words and actions had harmed the interests of China and its enterprises, and that Washington should show restraint.

While the Trump administration has taken a tough stance towards China on trade and highlighted the security rivalry with Beijing, it has so far not acted on congressional calls for it to impose sanctions on China's former Communist Party chief in Tibet, Chen Quanguo, for the treatment of minority Muslims in the Xinjiang region, where he is currently party chief.

A State Department report in March said Chen had replicated in Xinjiang policies similar to those credited with reducing opposition to Chinese rule in Tibet.

Beijing sent troops into remote, mountainous Tibet in 1950 in what it officially terms a peaceful liberation and has ruled there with an iron fist ever since.