Unsure how to quit your job? This Korean firm will do it for you

SEOUL - “I’d like to quit my job.”

It is a phrase that numerous South Korean workers have likely rehearsed silently in their minds on more than one occasion.

However, the challenge lies not only in mustering the courage to vocalise these words in front of superiors, but in ensuring one’s resignation is taken seriously, not brushed off as a mere complaint, and being let go without too much hassle.

Ms Kwon, a 27-year-old who works at a packaging company, is experiencing such difficulties now. Not happy about the workload, she has expressed her will to quit several times, but has not been able to do so.

“Since my contract says that I must give the company at least a one-month notice prior to my preferred job termination date, I did that. But they told me that a month isn’t enough to find a replacement, so they told me they needed more time,” Ms Kwon said in an interview.

Ms Kwon has since found out that the company was not even trying to find a replacement, instead looking for excuses to make her stay longer.

Of course, all working individuals in Korea have the right to quit. No company has the authority to prevent someone from quitting.

Yet, what holds workers like Ms Kwon back is the fear that an unamiable separation could mean trouble in getting out benefits and funds, like severance pay, which they are entitled to.

“I did consider just not showing up at work for a while,” said Ms Kwon.

“But I found out that the company could mark me as being absent without due notice, which could mean problems in receiving severance pay in the future.”

Another worker with trouble quitting her job is Ms Lee, 24, who teaches English at a private academy. Ms Lee has had a few disagreements with her boss and has wanted to quit for some time.

“My boss has very high expectations for my job that I can’t live up to. We’ve argued several times about what my classes should be like,” said Ms Lee.

“I felt that she should hire a different teacher who can arrange their classes to what she wants them to be like, so I’ve said that I wanted to quit multiple times. But whenever I said that, her attitude towards me would suddenly change, and she’d start complimenting me in front of everyone about what a great teacher I am – making me feel bad for wanting to quit in the first place.”