SINGAPORE - This week, United States President Joe Biden sent a delegation to Taiwan to reassure it of Washington's security commitments to the island amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The group of five former military and security officials, led by former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, arrived in Taipei on Tuesday (March 1) at a time when China has continued to send military aircraft into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, including seven such planes on Monday.