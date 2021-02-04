UK revokes Chinese TV licence citing Communist Party link

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain’ s media regulator on Thursday (Feb 4) revoked a Chinese TV licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel while Beijing lodged an official complaint over the BBC's Covid-19 coverage.

Britain and China have been exchanging barbs for months over the crackdown in Hong Kong, concerns over the security of Huawei technology and the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China's remote Xinjiang region.

After an investigation, the British regulator Ofcom concluded that China Global Television Network’s (CGTN), an English language international Chinese channel, was ultimately controlled by the Communist Party.

“Our investigation showed that the licence for CGTN is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes,” Ofcom said.

“We are unable to approve the application to transfer the licence to CGTN because it is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not permitted under UK broadcasting law.” Within minutes of the Ofcom statement, China said it had lodged “stern representations” to the British Broadcasting Corp over what it said was “fake news” coverage of Covid-19, and urged the broadcaster to publicly apologise.

China’s foreign ministry said the BBC used a clip to say the Chinese virus prevention department had used violence to enforce the law, when it was actually a clip about a anti-terrorism exercise.

“China urges the BBC Beijing bureau to take China’ s position seriously,” the ministry said. The BBC, it said, should “stop harbouring ideological bias, stop smearing China, uphold professional ethics, and do objective, fair reporting on China.” The BBC press office declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

China Global Television Network's licence holder, a company called Star China Media, did not have editorial control over broadcasts in the UK, according to an investigation published by watchdog Ofcom on Thursday.

CGTN had asked for its licence be transferred to an entity called China Global Television Network Corporation, but "crucial information" was missing from the application, and the new owner would be disqualified from holding a licence as it would be controlled by a body ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

While the Chinese foreign ministry had no immediate comment on the decision, last year it accused Britain of obstructing reporting by Chinese media in the UK. It has also complained about a recent video report by the BBC on the epidemic, and has asked the broadcaster to apologise.

The proposed new licence holder CGTN did not agree that it was disqualified under British law, according to its representations shared by Ofcom.

A representative for CGTN could not immediately be reached, outside of ordinary Beijing business hours.

"We have given CGTN significant time to come into compliance with the statutory rules. Those efforts have now been exhausted," Ofcom said in the statement.

CGTN had been targeting more international audiences and hired dozens of staff for a London hub opened in 2018. Ofcom spent last year pressing for information to understand what role the Chinese state-controlled broadcaster exercised over the station.

Tensions between the two countries have risen in the past year as Britain banned China's Huawei Technologies from its next-generation 5G wireless networks and offered passports to eligible Hong Kongers following China's imposition of security laws.

Ofcom is required by law to prevent bodies whose goals are mainly political from becoming or remaining TV licence holders. Last year Ofcom found that CGTN breached impartiality rules in its coverage of Hong Kong protests.

Mr Peter Humphrey, a British corporate investigator, and two others had submitted complaints about CGTN to Ofcom, alleging the channel had aired their forced confessions.

In 2020, Ofcom found CGTN's actions toward Humphrey breached fairness and privacy rules, and was considering sanctions against CGTN which could have included a ban. It's close to announcing verdicts for the other two cases.

Other pending complaints over fairness and privacy are still being considered and may also result in sanctions.