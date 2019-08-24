UK consulate staffer returns to Hong Kong after China detention: Family

HONG KONG (AFP, REUTERS) - A British consulate employee detained in China has returned to Hong Kong, his family said Saturday (Aug 24).

Simon Cheng disappeared after visiting the neighbouring city of Shenzhen on August 8 and was placed in administrative detention by police.

He detained for 15 days for violating public security management regulations, police in Shenzhen’s Luohu district said on their Twitter-like Weibo account.

Police said Cheng was released as scheduled on Saturday and that his legal rights and interests had been observed.

They also said Cheng had confessed to the accusations against him.

In a Facebook post, Cheng's family confirmed that he has returned to Hong Kong, adding he would take "some time to rest and recover".