Uighur-heritage candidate Eri urges Japan to 'embrace diversity'

TOKYO (AFP) - Ms Arfiya Eri is a young, female, multilingual former United Nations official, all of which would already help her stand out as a Japanese political candidate, but she is also of Uighur heritage.

While her campaign is not centred around her ethnic background, it is attracting attention - positive and negative - in a country where politics is still a largely homogenous affair.

Ethnic Uighurs generally hail from China's Xinjiang province, where the government has been accused of detaining more than one million of them and other Muslim minorities in a years-long crackdown that rights groups say includes widespread "crimes against humanity". China has denied all accusations.

Ms Eri, 33, is running for Parliament's upper house with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on a platform that emphasises bread-and-butter issues and her identity as a proud Japanese citizen.

As the first person of Uighur origin to run as a major party candidate in Japan, Ms Eri acknowledges her campaign is viewed by some through the prism of her family history.

"Instead of my vision and policies as a Japanese politician, people ask me about the Uighur issue because of my ethnic background," she told AFP.

"I can understand why this happens, but it feels a bit strange."

That does not mean, however, that diversity is not a concern for a woman who speaks seven languages and was educated between Japan, China and the United States.

In fact, it helped inspire her to run, after she watched an election in her native Fukuoka region in southern Japan and observed the uniformity of the candidates.

"I see more and more people like myself visibly represented in Japan, with names that are not traditionally Japanese," said Mr Eri, whose family name is sometimes mistaken for her first name.

"Women are also more visibly active and successful... But when you look at the world of politics, that diversity is still not being represented, it's not reflected."