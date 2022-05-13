China database reveals the thousands of Uighurs detained in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AFP) - A leaked list of thousands of detained Uighurs has helped Ms Nursimangul Abdureshid shed some light on the whereabouts of her missing family members, who have disappeared in China's sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang.

Researchers estimate over one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are being held in a network of detention centres and prisons, ostensibly as part of an anti-terrorism campaign after a series of attacks.

Yet information on the crackdown in Xinjiang region - and those who have been ensnared by it - is closely guarded by China's Communist authorities.

That has left relatives unable to contact detainees or seek answers from police, with just a fraction of court notices from Xinjiang publicly available.

Ms Abdureshid, who now lives in Turkey, lost contact with her family five years ago.

It took until 2020 for the Chinese embassy in Ankara to confirm that her younger brother Memetili, as well as her parents, had been imprisoned for terrorism-related offences.

But a suspected police list leaked to Uighur activists outside China has located Memetili in a prison outside the city of Aksu, some 600km from their home.

He was sentenced to 15 years and 11 months in jail, the documents show - a figure confirmed by Beijing's embassy in Ankara.

"It is much better than not knowing anything about where he is. There is a small happiness," Ms Abdureshid, 33, told AFP from Istanbul, where she has lived since 2015.

"I check the weather there sometimes, to see if it is cold or warm."

'I can't breathe'

The previously unreported database, which has been seen by AFP, lists more than 10,000 imprisoned Uighurs from southwestern Xinjiang's Konasheher county, including over 100 from Ms Abdureshid's village.

Her parents' location remains a mystery, as well as that of an older brother who is also believed to be detained.

Ms Abdureshid recognised the names of seven other villagers on the list of detainees - all small business owners or farm workers who she says would not have links to terrorism.

"When I search this list, I just feel like I can't breathe," she said.