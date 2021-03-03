Two Sessions or 'lianghui' - China's biggest political gathering - in a nutshell

SINGAPORE - The Two Sessions, or "lianghui", are annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing during which lawmakers and advisers will gather to chart the course of the world's second-largest economy for the next five years. )

This year, the meetings, comprising the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC), will begin on Thursday (March 4) and are expected to end on March 11. The CPPCC is the country's top political advisory body, while the NPC is China's top legislature.

The two bodies will focus on China's next five-year plan between 2021 and 2025 and the Communist Party's centenary year.

This year's meetings will take "a close look at the economy, national and local budgets and... likely to focus on China's technology ambitions", Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (March 3).

"The latest five-year plan will be the first to dedicate a specific chapter to technology, framing self-sufficiency in technology as a major pillar of China's economic development and marking a shift in priorities towards industrial and national security as well as reduced tech imports," the South China Morning Post reported on Monday (March 1).

Last year, the Two Sessions were postponed to May from March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and shortened from about 10 days to a week. Some 5,000 lawmakers and advisers attended.

Many restrictions imposed last year due to Covid-19 will be in place this year, including a shortened period for the meetings.

Only journalists based in Beijing will be allowed to register for the events, and most events will take place virtually.

Previously, reporters, no matter where they are based in China, could visit the Great Hall of the People in the capital for the meetings.