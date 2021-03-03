China's biggest political meeting kicks off

BEIJING - Thousands of China's lawmakers and advisers are gathering for its annual parliamentary session on Thursday (March 4), barely nine months after its previous meeting which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's session will be watched for a fresh blueprint that will set out the country's economic trajectory and environmental targets for the next five years. But a GDP figure for the year is unlikely to be announced, given the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic and last year's low rate of growth.

China has set a couple of lofty targets: To become an advanced economy by 2035 and to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Achieving the former means it has to approximately double its GDP level from what it is now, says ING chief economist Iris Pang.

The economy

Economists have projected robust 7 to 9 per cent growth for this year, after a low of 2.3 per cent last year.

"Structurally, we do not think the economy will change a lot. Domestic demand is still likely to act as the economy's main stabiliser, while external demand could still be fragile as key export destinations slowly reopen after the pandemic," said Dr Pang.

The global political situation could continue to have an impact on Chinese businesses, she said.

Beijing is expected to prioritise developing technological self-reliance this year and improving its internal supply chain as part of its "dual circulation" economic strategy.

HSBC's chief China economist Qu Hongbin said the government is likely to bump up research and development spending to 3 per cent of GDP for the next five years from 2.4 per cent.

"This would place China on par with other developed countries. Policy measures such as incentives to increase R&D spending through tax credits, direct funding support or favourable credit conditions for start-ups will likely help support increased investment in science and technology," he said in a report.

Hong Kong

A significant outcome of this year's annual full session of Parliament is expected to be changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, which would see Beijing exerting greater control over the island's political autonomy.

Mr Xia Baolong, minister of the Cabinet's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Commission, said on Feb 22 that the city should improve the "one country, two systems" principle by reforming its electoral system and that only "patriots" could rule the former British colony.

All eyes will be on whether the 1,200-member Election Committee will be abolished or cut down in size, a Chinese pundit who follows Hong Kong affairs told The Straits Times, requesting anonymity.

"If the Election Committee is dissolved, the chief executive will no longer be elected. Instead, the central government will appoint chief executives (in the future) after consultations with all walks of (Hong Kong) society," the pundit said.

Currently, Hong Kong's chief executive is elected to a five-year term by the Election Committee. A candidate needs the endorsement of at least 150 committee members and Beijing's covert blessing. The next chief executive election is in 2022.

No draft revisions to the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini Constitution, regarding electoral reform has been made public by Parliament or state media.

Defence spending

China's defence budget is expected to further increase this year, albeit by a single-digit, analysts say.

At the last parliamentary session, China announced that military spending would amount to 1.268 trillion yuan (S$260 billion), up 6.6 per cent from 1.189 trillion yuan in 2019. The increase in 2019 was 7.5 per cent.

The continued spike in defence spending signals President Xi Jinping's continued commitment to modernising the People's Liberation Army by 2035 and transforming it into a "world-class" military by 2049.

Rural revitalisation

Another key policy this year will be the country's rural development strategy, the next plank in President Xi's goal to uplift the country's rural population now that he had declared victory over absolute poverty.

China has pumped 1.6 trillion yuan to lift about 100 million Chinese out of absolute poverty since Mr Xi came to power in late 2012.

Mr Wang Zhengpu, 57, director of the Cabinet's fledgling National Administration of Rural Revitalisation, will make his debut at the annual session of Parliament.

The central government has vowed to stick with its poverty alleviation policies, while making some adjustments for a five-year transition towards what Beijing calls "rural revitalisation".

The strategy will help boost agricultural production to forestall threats to food security, and to improve the livelihoods of those in the countryside.