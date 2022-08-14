Tourists in Chinese beachside resort city protest Covid-19 lockdown

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Tourists in the Chinese seaside resort of Sanya on Hainan Island are protesting after being stranded for over a week due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Frustration is boiling over among visitors at two resorts over a lack of information from hotel management and the government on when they can leave.

Vacationers at the Wyndham Hotel and the Marriott Yalong Bay have gathered to protest being locked down for more than a week, guests told Bloomberg News.

More than a hundred were seen chanting outside the Wyndham that they want to go home, according to a video shared by a guest.

A Wyndham spokesman for the hotel did not respond to a request for comment after calls and an e-mail.

The Covid-19 outbreak in Hainan province has spread quickly since Aug 1, stranding tens of thousands of tourists on the island dubbed China's Hawaii.

The authorities imposed lockdowns in most of the province's cities, suspending flights and shuttering businesses.

While chartered flights have been arranged to send some travellers home, many are still waiting. Hainan province reported 1,340 cases for Saturday (Aug 13), pushing overall infections for China to 2,467, the highest since May.

Ms Kary, an expat working in China's eastern Jiangsu province, came to Sanya with her boyfriend to celebrate their two-year anniversary but ended up being locked down in the Wyndham a day after they arrived.

They have been there for more than a week and had nine negative polymerase chain reaction test results, she told Bloomberg on Saturday.

Ms Kary - who did not give her last name for privacy reasons - said more than 100 guests gathered outside the hotel on Friday to demand management stop charging them for food and accommodation with no end in sight to their stays.

The province has said hotels should charge 50 per cent of the market rate, but many tourists find it unacceptable to continue paying, she said.

There were more protests on Saturday, she said, adding that she hopes they will be able to leave soon.

"In the long run, it is really affecting people," Ms Kary said, referring to the Covid-19 curbs. "And it's affecting businesses."