Taiwan's former presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu removed as Kaohsiung mayor by disgruntled voters

KAOHSIUNG - Kaohsiung's once-popular mayor Han Kuo-yu who was trounced in the presidential election earlier this year was voted out of office on Saturday (June 6).

Over 938,000 Kaohsiung residents took part in a recall vote to oust Mr Han as mayor of the port city in southern Taiwan, with 97 per cent of the voters supporting his removal.

"Conflicts are over, we now need to have some reasonable discussions about the future of Kaohsiung," said Mr Chen Kuan-jung, one of the founders of WeCare Kaohsiung, which is among the main civilian groups calling for Mr Han's removal.

Ms Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairman of opposition party Kuomintang, which picked Mr Han as its candidate for the presidential race in January, called the successful recall an "ugly drama that went against all principles of democracy", and said that nobody won in this recall vote.