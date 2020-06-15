Tokyo sees 48 new coronavirus cases, 20 from nightlife district: Local media

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo found 48 new cases of coronavirus on Monday (June 15), local Japanese media reported, with almost half of which were connected to nightlife districts that have been the epicentre of recent infections.

A total of 20 cases were found in a mass testing effort of nightlife districts workers, newswire Jiji reported, citing an unidentified official. The capital had disclosed a similar case load on Sunday, with most of those infections linked to nightclubs and bars.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to completely lift business restrictions Friday, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura indicated on Sunday that the recent case spike would not derail those plans.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed 3.5 per cent lower on Monday, in part fuelled by concerns about a new resurgences in cases.