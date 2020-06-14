Tokyo records 47 new coronavirus cases, the most since May 5: Media reports

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Tokyo disclosed its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases since May 5 at 47, local media including TV Asahi reported.

Twenty-seven of the cases were traced back to nightclubs and bars, said Mr Yasutoshi Nishimura, economy and fiscal policy minister, at a press conference on Sunday (June 14).

Eighteen people were apparently infected at the same place in a bustling street in Shinjuku, reported Asahi Shimbun. It is yet to be determined where 16 other people contracted the virus, said Mr Nishimura.

"I'd like to deal with it positively," he said of the case spike, with businesses being cooperative and measures taken to prevent a second wave of infections.

The jump comes days after the capital entered its final reopening phase and lifted the "Tokyo Alert," which was issued to urge greater vigilance amid a rebound in cases after a state of emergency ended May 25.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike isn't considering cancelling next year's Olympics, she told Bloomberg Television last week.

On Saturday, Mr Nishimura announced a new policy at nightclubs and bars to contain the spread, as Tokyo's requests for some entertainment establishments to close or operate shorter hours are due to end June 19, according to Nikkei.

It reported the policy will include customers being separated from each other and their contact information being checked.

As Japan's economy gradually restarts, Mr Nishimura told NHK on Sunday morning that the government will push for digitalisation and support employment with subsidies.