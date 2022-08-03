Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

BEIJING (AFP) - Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack Wednesday (Aug 3) at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jianxi province.

A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.

"Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect," the police statement said.

In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance.