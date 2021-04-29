2 killed, 16 injured in south China kindergarten stabbing

NANNING (XINHUA) - Two people were killed and 16 others injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Beiliu City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday (April 28) afternoon, local authorities said.

As of 10pm, two children have died as a result.

Fourteen of the wounded have received treatment, and two others are still undergoing operations, according to hospital sources.

The incident took place at a kindergarten in Xinfeng Township at around 2pm on Wednesday, the city's publicity department said.

Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbings, and an investigation is under way.