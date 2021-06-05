Third time's the charm: Is former Japan PM Abe gunning for the hot seat again?

Japan Correspondent
Mr Shinzo Abe resigned last year due to a flare-up of a stress-induced chronic bowel condition amid plummeting approval ratings.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    57 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO - Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shoring up his power base within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) by launching new study groups and raising his public profile with more media interviews.

This has given rise to widespread speculation that Mr Abe, 66, who resigned last year due to a flare-up of a stress-induced chronic bowel condition amid plummeting approval ratings, is considering another run for the premiership.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 