‘The most beautiful thing’: Japan Inc wants more dads on childcare leave

TOKYO – Like many young fathers in Japan, Mr Kazuki Matsuyama was hesitant to take childcare leave, fearful of the impact on his reputation, finances and career advancement.

But the father of two boys, aged three and one, told The Straits Times: “As my wife’s sleep and mental health suffered, I too was affected as I was caught between work and family. It seemed like my family could fall apart.”

The 39-year-old, who works in digital media at Kyoto-based electronics giant Omron, did not take childcare leave for his firstborn. But witnessing his wife’s struggles led him to take a five-month sabbatical from work for his second son, helping out with chores and caring for his elder son.

He does not regret the decision: “The experience and precious memories will last a lifetime.”

The idea of paternity leave has, until recently, been anathema in patriarchal Japan, where gender roles are traditionally hardwired. A decade-old government campaign to promote ikumen – a coined word that puns on ikemen (good-looking man) and refers to men engaged in childcare – fell flat.

But Japan Inc, especially larger companies, have been supporting young parents to take childcare leave – even before a legal change from April mandating firms with more than 1,000 employees to disclose their paternity leave take-up rates.

Any success by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government in reversing Japan’s falling fertility rate will, however, hugely depend on whether labour-intensive blue-collar industries like manufacturing and construction, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a lean workforce but comprise 99 per cent of the nation’s workers, have the wherewithal to follow suit.

A 2022 survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed that 52.4 per cent of SMEs do not have the manpower to replace those on childcare leave.

Japan’s woes come despite having prescribed generous childcare measures. By law, fathers can take up to four weeks of paternity leave, within eight weeks of their child’s birth, and childcare leave until a child turns one at reduced but tax-exempt wages. Companies must also grant employees with children aged under the age of three the right to work shorter hours.

While the take-up rate for maternity leave was 80.2 per cent in 2022, the figure for paternity leave stood at 17.1 per cent. Mr Kishida wants to raise the latter figure to 50 per cent by 2025, and to 85 per cent by 2030.

Doing more for the family

Japan’s notoriety for excessive overwork belies the initiatives taken by some companies to support employee welfare, including in childcare, by going above and beyond government policy.

Beverage giant Suntory and IT services provider Fujitsu are among those offering babysitter subsidies and extended paternity or childcare leave.

Omron made waves in 2005 when it began a fertility treatment programme for affected women, granting them subsidies and up to a full year off work. New parents are also allowed childcare leave until their child turns two, and shorter hours until their children graduate from primary school, typically at 12 years old.

Panasonic is among those that have embraced full remote work to staff for reasons such as child-rearing, or if the employee’s partner were to be reassigned elsewhere for work.