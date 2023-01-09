Talent-hungry Hong Kong approves more than 200 work passes a day under new scheme

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong authorities are granting work passes to more than 200 foreign and mainland Chinese professionals a day under an ambitious new scheme to attract top talents to the global financial hub, as the city shakes off the final shackles of its Covid-19 curbs that have contributed to a loss of tens of thousands of its highly skilled workers.

The Top Talent Pass Scheme received some 3,800 applications in the first 10 days since its launch on Dec 28 – a daily average of nearly 400 submissions – and about 60 per cent of them have already been approved.

“Frankly, the response has been much better than expected,” Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun told The Straits Times. “By Hong Kong standards, this is a major breakthrough. It speaks volumes about the competitiveness of Hong Kong as a centre for talent from around the world… It shows us clearly that there is a pool of people… with keen interest to come to Hong Kong.”

Mr Sun, who was in Singapore on a five-day working visit until Sunday, said Hong Kong aims to bring in at least 35,000 overseas and mainland Chinese talents annually across all its work visa schemes over the next three years. That is a 40 per cent increase from the average number of professionals brought into Hong Kong in 2020 and 2021.

The new Top Talent Pass Scheme offers a two-year visa to applicants who earned at least HK$2.5 million (S$428,000) in the past year and graduates from the world’s top 100 universities who have worked for at least three years in the past five years.

Those who graduated from the top 100 varsities in the past five years without at least three years of work experience are also eligible, subject to an annual quota of 10,000 visas.

The scheme’s roll-out comes as Hong Kong, which had been cut off from much of the world for nearly three years, scrapped the last of its pandemic restrictions on travellers in December and gradually reopens its border with mainland China from Sunday. The city’s labour force has shrunk by some 140,000 people over the past two years, with about two-thirds of them considered highly skilled workers, and companies have been facing difficulties bringing in fresh talent to replenish their ranks.

In his interview with The Straits Times on Friday, Mr Sun, 51, a Shandong native who moved with his family to Hong Kong at the age of six, recounted his childhood growing up in the city.

“It was actually very difficult,” he said, adding that until his arrival in Hong Kong, he had never been formally educated and could speak only his Shandong dialect.