Taiwan kicks off new training programme to boost reservist forces

TAIPEI - Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwanese government has been discussing and carrying out plans to boost the island's self-defence capabilities.

There are worries that a similar situation may arise here with China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province that it plans to take back by force if necessary.

While Taiwan's laws mandate that those who have completed military service will be summoned back within eight years for "educational mobilisation" and "duty mobilisation", the original programme required reservists to train only for five days to a week.

On March 5, the Ministry of National Defence (MND) kicked off its newest reservist programme, dubbed "the most gruelling reservist programme in history" by local media and netizens, who got a glimpse of the training schedule ahead of time.

Taiwan requires all male citizens between the ages of 18 and 36 to complete national service. Aiming to beef up its reserve forces and their combat readiness and skills, the programme will be on a trial run for the first three quarters of the year, with a review to be conducted by the MND at the end of the year.

Reservists are to train for 10 hours each day - including two hours at night - for two weeks, without days off.

Some 15,000 reservists are expected to be summoned to participate in the programme's trial run this year, including ground forces, artillery, air force and marine reservists, while the original, shorter reservist training will be carried out for another 97,000 reservists.

Unlike the past training programme, which took place in military training camps, the first batch of reservists were sent directly to locations they were expected to defend should war break out.

Paying a visit to observe the training on March 12, President Tsai Ing-wen referenced the conflict and war in Ukraine, saying that in addition to receiving international aid and assistance, a nation's defence was up to its people's sense of cohesion.

"I hope the new training programme will cultivate a stronger sense of unity and responsibility in the reserve forces when it comes to protecting (Taiwan)," said the President.

A few reservists shared their thoughts on the training under pseudonyms online. One praised the hearty meals provided, as well as having access to brand new equipment, and acknowledged the need for such a programme.

"I think this is a necessary step to boost our reserve forces, I did learn more about the fundamentals of weaponry, which was taught carelessly when I (served in the military)," said the reservist, who went by ken2508g on PTT, Taiwan’s equivalent to online discussion forum Reddit..

But he pointed out that it may be challenging for many to keep their jobs if the training required them to take two weeks' leave, which would impact smaller companies and could result in some reservists getting laid off.

The situation in Ukraine has also prompted discussions on whether Taiwan's mandatory military service period should be extended, as Taiwan has been gradually scaling back the service period.

In the most recent amendment, those born in and after 1994 are required to serve four months only.