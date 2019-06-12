Taiwan expresses support for Hong Kong extradition bill protests

TAIPEI (DPA) - Taiwan's government on Wednesday (June 12) expressed support for demonstrators in Hong Kong protesting against a controversial Bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with the hundreds of thousands in Hong Kong fighting the extradition bill & for rule of law. Please know you are not alone," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted.

"Taiwan is with you! The will of the people will prevail!"

Meanwhile, dozens of representatives of Taipei-based non-governmental organisations, including Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), protested outside the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office in central Taipei.

The Taiwan Association for Human Rights' secretary general Chiu E-ling said that "none in the world believes" promises by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam that human rights safeguards would be added to the new Bill.

"It's a major threat for residents and for visitors in Hong Kong, including journalists and their sources," Cedric Alviani, the head of RSF's East Asia bureau, said.