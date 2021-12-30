South Korea's ruling party presidential candidate pushes for nuclear-powered submarines

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's ruling party presidential candidate said he will seek US support to build nuclear-powered submarines to better counter threats from North Korea and proactively seek to reopen stalled denuclearisation talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

In an interview with Reuters and two other media outlets, Mr Lee Jae-myung also pledged to put aside "strategic ambiguity" in the face of intensifying Sino-US rivalry, vowing pragmatic diplomacy would avoid South Korea being forced to choose between the two countries.

The former governor of Gyeonggi province in October became the presidential candidate for President Moon Jae-in's ruling Democratic Party due to his aggressive Covid-19 responses and advocacy of universal basic income. The election is scheduled for March 9, 2022.

Mr Lee, 57, is in a tight race against his challenger from the main conservative opposition People Power Party, Mr Yoon Suk-yeol, but his ratings have risen in recent weeks, surpassing YMr oon in some polls this week.

Mr Lee said he will persuade the United States to win diplomatic and technology aid to launch nuclear-powered submarines, which can operate more quietly for longer periods, amid renewed calls for building one in the military and Parliament after North Korea test-fired a new missile from a submarine in October.

Mr Lee cited the deal Australia struck under a trilateral security partnership with the United States and Britain in September to build its own nuclear-powered submarines.

"It is absolutely necessary for us to have those subs. They are not weaponised in themselves, and technology transfer is under way to Australia," he said. "We can definitely convince the United States, and we have to."

He dismissed the idea of seeking assistance from France or elsewhere, saying "it is the matter of whether we will keep the deal with Washington or not, and whether we can persuade them or not."

South Korea is currently banned from reprocessing spent fuel under a civilian nuclear energy pact with the United States, and sources said Mr Moon's administration had failed to earn US support for such submarines.

A party outsider often critical of Mr Moon, Mr Lee said he will not keep Mr Moon's policy of strategic ambiguity between the United States, South Korea's top ally, and China, its largest economic partner.

"We don't need to be forced to make a choice by being ambiguous," he said, describing the situation as "retrograde, submissive."

"With our growing economic, military and soft power, our diplomacy should be focused on making them choose, not us being asked to take sides. I call it pragmatic diplomacy based on national interests," Mr Lee added.

On North Korea, Mr Lee supported US President Joe Biden's "bottom-up" approach of prioritising working-level talks, which he said would be useful in drawing realistic short-term action plans under a comprehensive roadmap.

Mr Moon had offered a bridge between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump, but was blamed for raising unrealistic expectations for his own inter-Korean agenda following a failed 2019 summit.