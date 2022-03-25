South Korea's President-elect Yoon asks China's Xi for cooperation after North Korea missile launch

North Korea released a picture showing the launch of what it said was a new type of ICBM on March 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for close coordination on North Korea's complete denuclearisation, Mr Yoon's office said on Friday (March 25).

Mr Yoon had a telephone conversation with Mr Xi, his office said, a day after Pyongyang conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test.

In the phone call, Chinese president Xi once again extended his congratulations to Mr Yoon on his election as South Korean president, Xinhua news agency said.

He pointed out that China and South Korea are permanent close neighbours that cannot move away, and are also inseparable partners, adding that Beijing always attaches importance to its relations with Seoul.

Mr Xi pointed to joint efforts from both sides to develop bilateral relations and how the two countries have become strategic partners as a sign both countries' fundamental interests relies on the promotion of regional peace.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Mr Xi said stressed that at present, the international community is facing multiple challenges, saying that China and South Korea bear a responsibility in maintaining regional peace and promoting world prosperity.

The Chinese side is ready to work with South Korea in strengthening international and regional cooperation, and making active efforts to ensure the stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chains, he said.

He also called for a safeguarding of the UN-centred international system and the international order based on international law, and the promoting of the construction of a more fair and rational global governance system.

