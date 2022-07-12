South Korean church known for mass weddings in spotlight after Abe's killing

SEOUL - On a cold winter day in February 2020, a mass wedding was held in South Korea despite mounting fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

It featured some 6,000 newlyweds, many of whom flew in from different parts of the world to meet their other half for the first time on the wedding day itself.

They were all members of the Unification Church, a controversial religious group that has been labelled a cult by critics and banned in Singapore, but is still thriving globally, especially in Japan and the United States.

The church is now hogging headlines, after a Japanese man fatally shot Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe for his apparent connections to the religious group.

Local reports said the man bore a grudge against the group as his mother made a huge donation to it and became bankrupt, causing his family to fall into financial woes.

The Japanese branch of the South Korea-based church has since confirmed the mother's membership, but denied links to Mr Abe or the Liberal Democratic Party.

Yet the church is known to have courted and established close ties with many conservative politicians, not only in South Korea but also in Japan and the US.

Founded in 1954 by the late self-proclaimed messiah Moon Sun-myung, the Unification Church is best known for holding mass weddings and running an international business empire known as Tongil (Korean for unification) Group, which has stakes in construction, healthcare, food, media and leisure all over the world.

It owns several resorts in South Korea, including Yongpyong Ski Resort of Winter Sonata fame.

Followers of the church are nicknamed "Moonies" in a reference to the founder's surname, although they call themselves "unificationists".

Also known as Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the church was said to have three million followers at its peak after spreading to the West in the late 1950s, although numbers have fallen in recent years. It now has 300,000 members in Japan and up to 200,000 in South Korea.

Critics have lambasted the church, now run by Mr Moon's wife after his death in 2012, for its controversial practices, such as demanding huge donations from followers and selling spiritual items like seals, wooden beads and ginseng extract from door to door.

The mass wedding ritual started by Mr Moon, officially known as a "blessing ceremony", has also been criticised as a cult-like practice made possible only with brainwashing.

The first of such weddings took place in South Korea in 1992 with 20,000 people, including Japanese pop star Junko Sakurada and Olympic gymnast Hiroko Yamasaki.

In fact, an "overwhelming majority" of the brides were Japanese and a "vast majority" of donations received by the church were from Japan, highlighting the church's "enormous success" in the country after a branch was set up in 1959, according to South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh.