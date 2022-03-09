South Korea votes for new leader to tackle Covid-19, house prices, inequality

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Some 44 million South Koreans headed to polls to elect their next president on Wednesday (March 9) after a campaign marked by surprises, scandals and smears.

The winner will face mounting challenges including handling South Korea's worst wave of Covid-19 infections, deepening inequality and surging housing prices that have strained Asia's fourth-largest economy, and the ever-present threat of North Korea.

Voters are looking for a leader who can root out corruption, heal the divided nation and polarised politics, and initiate negotiations that succeed in curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Fourteen candidates registered to run but the focus is on a tight two-way race between Mr Lee Jae-myung, the standard-bearer of the ruling Democratic Party, and Mr Yoon Suk-yeol, from the conservative main opposition People Power Party.

They are vying to succeed incumbent President Moon Jae-in, who is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election. The winner will begin his single, five-year term on May 10.

Polls last week showed a slight edge for Mr Yoon, who secured a surprise, last-minute boost when a fellow conservative running a distant third dropped out and threw Mr Yoon his support.

A survey by Embrain Public estimated the merger could give Mr Yoon 47.4 per cent to Mr Lee's 41.5 per cent, while an Ipsos poll tipped the margin with Mr Ahn Cheol-soo at a slightly wider 48.9 per cent to 41.9 per cent for Mr Yoon.

In the absence of opinion polls over the past six days, Mr Yoon's camp said on Monday it expected to win with a 10 per cent margin, while Mr Lee's team predicted it would come out on top by 1-2 per cent.

Swing voters