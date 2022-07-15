South Korea seeks to kickstart talks to resolve historical feuds with Japan

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea hopes a high-level visit to Tokyo next week will kickstart talks aimed at a breakthrough in historical disputes despite concerns the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe could disrupt efforts to mend ties, Seoul officials said.

Relations between the two North Asian US allies have been strained over disputes dating to Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

Washington has been pressing for Tokyo and Seoul to mend fences in the face of the North Korean nuclear threat and the rising influence of China.

Officials with the administration of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May vowing to improve ties with Japan, told Reuters they feel emboldened by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's recent election victory which could give him more scope to advance his policy agenda for another three years.

Foreign Minister Park Jin will visit Tokyo as early as next week, a trip which a senior official handling Japan policy said is aimed at "turning on the tap" for serious negotiations on issues relating to forced labour, which stalled under Mr Yoon's predecessor.

Mr Park will visit Tokyo on July 18, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. South Korea did not immediately confirm the report.

Another official said Mr Yoon would send a high-level delegation led by the prime minister when Japan holds public memorial service for Mr Abe, who was shot and killed last week while on the campaign trail.

Mr Yoon would also likely use his Aug 15 Liberation Day speech marking Korea's independence from Japan as a chance to send a reconciliatory message to Tokyo, the official added.

"What we're trying to do is to open the door for real talks," the senior official said.

The assassination of Mr Abe, who was a defining leader in Japanese politics and a divisive figure in Korea, has raised new doubts about the outlooks for relations with South Korea, where bitter wartime memories run deep.

Some analysts say South Korea might be put on the back burner while Mr Kishida presses to achieve Mr Abe's unrealised dreams, including constitutional reform aimed at allowing Japanese troops to fight overseas.

But some South Korean officials see Japan is more willing to talk now, with pressure by US President Joe Biden's administration also playing a potential role.

"We see great potential in stronger trilateral relationships," Mr Derek Chollet, Counsellor of the US State Department, told Reuters this week.