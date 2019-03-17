South Korea says it's considering holding talks with North Korea to ease tensions with the US

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - South Korea said it's considering holding talks with North Korea in efforts to help improve relations between the latter and the US since their summit fell apart in Vietnam last month.

South Korea's Blue House presidential office confirmed a Yonhap News Agency report that it's mulling a meeting with its neighbour.

The US and North Korea "absolutely don't want" to revert to the situation before 2017 when there was conflict and confrontation, Yonhap cited an unidentified high-level official at the Blue House as saying.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked away from the negotiation table in February without a plan to denuclearise the North's nuclear weapons programme. Since then, North Korea has blamed the US's "gangster-like" demands for the breakdown in talks and threatened to halt further negotiations with Trump.

The US and North Korea have come too far to revert to its contentious past, and even though the Hanoi summit fell apart, the two parties have "clearly expressed talks will go on", Yonhap said, citing the official.