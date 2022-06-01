SM Teo Chee Hean and next Hong Kong leader John Lee welcome closer ties in meeting

SINGAPORE - Singapore Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean became the first foreign leader to meet incoming Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on Wednesday (June 1), as the two reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining bilateral ties between the two cities.

Mr Teo, on the fourth and final day of a working visit to Hong Kong, congratulated Mr Lee on his electoral success, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas between Singapore and Hong Kong.

Both leaders also welcomed closer cooperation between the two cities' public services, and exchanged views on developments in the cities and the broader region.

Mr Teo expressed confidence that Singapore and Hong Kong would continue to progress together and contribute to the economic vibrancy of the region, MFA said.

"CE-elect Lee and I share the view that Singapore and Hong Kong can build on the strong foundations of our partnership to do more together for mutual benefit," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, had on Monday met Mr Leung Chun Ying, Hong Kong's former chief executive and vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and spoke about collaborating in new areas such as the Greater Bay Area, referring to Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

He also met outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who is due to hand over the leadership reins to Mr Lee come July 1.

Mr Lee had just returned from Beijing to meet China's top leaders following his election victory.

He secured more than 99 per cent of votes as the sole candidate in the city's small-circle chief executive election on May 8.

Mr Teo also conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for chief executive-elect Lee to visit Singapore.

The Senior Minister's trip comes as Singapore and Hong Kong look towards gradually resuming regular exchanges following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Teo departs for Singapore on Wednesday.